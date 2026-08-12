Trust Is Bancassurance's Most Valuable Currency

Varun Gupta, Chief Distribution Officer – Bancassurance, IndiaFirst Life |

Customers today have more choice than ever before. They can compare products online, consume financial content instantly and complete transactions within minutes. Yet, when it comes to life insurance, one reality remains unchanged: buying life insurance is an emotional decision rather than a financial one. They buy it when they feel confident about the decision. That is what makes life insurance different.

Unlike most financial products, life insurance is a promise whose value may only be realised years, sometimes decades, later. It is a decision rooted in responsibility and care for the people who matter most. While awareness of insurance has increased significantly, many customers still seek reassurance that they are choosing the right solution for their family's future.

India's protection opportunity must be viewed through this lens. Financial inclusion has deepened dramatically over the last decade, bringing millions more households into the formal financial system. Yet nearly 87% of Indians remain under-protected from a life insurance perspective, with the gap exceeding 90% among individuals aged 18 to 35. The challenge, therefore, is helping customers translate awareness into informed protection decisions . This is where Bancassurance has a unique role to play.

The Advantage of Context

Few institutions are part of a customer's life as consistently as a bank. From opening a first salary account and financing a home purchase to planning for a child's education or retirement, banks are present through many of life's defining milestones. Over time, these interactions create a deeper understanding of customers' aspirations, responsibilities and evolving financial needs. That context matters.

When protection conversations emerge from an existing banking relationship, they are naturally viewed through a broader lens. The discussion is not just about insurance. It is about safeguarding goals, protecting loved ones and building financial resilience. That combination of relationship credibility and protection expertise is what makes Bancassurance distinctive. For customers, that often makes insurance more relatable and easier to act upon.

The strength of this model is reflected in its growth. India's Bancassurance market, estimated at around USD 105 billion in 2024, is projected to reach nearly USD 180 billion by 2033. While scale remains important, the model's enduring strength lies in the confidence customers place in institutions they already know and trust .

From Distribution to Decisions

The next phase of growth in Bancassurance will not be defined by reach alone. It will be defined by the quality of decisions it enables. Most customers understand that protection is important. What they often seek is clarity. How much cover is adequate or which solution suits their life stage? How should protection fit alongside savings, investments and other financial priorities? As financial choices continue to expand, the value of trusted guidance increases.

The institutions that will create lasting value are not necessarily those with the largest networks or the broadest product portfolios, but those that help customers make informed decisions with confidence. This calls for a broader definition of success, where market conduct matter as much as growth. Encouragingly, the industry has made significant progress, with grievances per 10,000 life insurance policies declining from 108 in FY2015 to 42 in FY2024 despite a sharp rise in policy volumes. This reflects sustained efforts by insurers, banks and regulators to improve transparency, suitability and customer experience . The lesson is simple: trust deepens when customer interests remain at the centre of every interaction.

Trust Is a Responsibility

Trust is often viewed as an advantage. In reality, it is a responsibility shared by banks and insurers alike. Every recommendation, service interaction and claim experience contributes to the confidence customers place in financial institutions. Technology can strengthen this journey by identifying customer needs and enabling more personalised engagement. Yet life insurance remains deeply human. Behind every policy is a family seeking security, a parent planning ahead or an individual protecting years of hard-earned progress.

The strongest Bancassurance models will blend technology-driven insights with human judgement to help customers navigate important financial decisions. As India advances towards greater insurance inclusion, banks and insurers have a shared opportunity to make protection more relevant, accessible and meaningful. Ultimately, Bancassurance will be defined by the confidence it creates across every stage of a customer's financial journey.

The next chapter of Bancassurance will not be written through distribution alone. It will be written through relationships strengthened, trust earned and promises fulfilled. In a business built on safeguarding futures, there is no more valuable currency.

(Authored By Varun Gupta, Chief Distribution Officer – Bancassurance, IndiaFirst Life)