Trump's Tariff War: President-Elect Says He Will Impose Taxes On China, Canada, & Mexico To Stop 'Illegal Immigration And Drugs'

PIC: AFP

Two months before entering the White House, President-elect Donald Trump has already made headwinds for other and made headlines in the bargain.

Trump To Impose More Tariffs

At first, it was a flurry of nominations, many of them controversial, that made the news; now it's Trump's poll promises and policies that are attracting attention.

In a recent development, the future 47th president has ominously declared that he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming from Canada and Mexico, the United States's only two direct neighbours.

In addition, Trump also followed his poll rhetoric on China by promising to impose 10 per cent on Chinese goods.

Illegal Immigrants and Drugs

According to Trump, this is being done to keep a check on the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the United States. All though the feasibility of these measures as deterrents is yet to be determined.

Donald Trump Took to his Truth social account to disseminate this information, rather than using his official account on X.

Sticking to his usual rhetorics he said he would sign executive orders imposing tariffs on the three countries as one of his first actions after assuming office on January 20.

Trump will be inaugurtated for his second and final term in the office on January 20.

In his post on Truth Social, he said, "As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before. Right now, a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border."

Aliens Invading US

Talking about the actions he intends to take, he further added, "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25 per cent Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders."

Attributing his future actions to the drug menace he said, "This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country! Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!

"We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price".

Trump Doubles Down On China

Further, the president-elect accused China of failing to stop the flow of drugs into the US. Trump has always held an aggressive position against China. In addition to that, he has added to his case, by adding hawkish elements like Marco Rubio to his candidate.

In another 'Truth' on his platform, he said, "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States - But to no avail."

Pouring Drugs Into US

"Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before.", Trump added on Truth Social.

He further added, "Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10 per cent Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump said the executive order to this effect would be signed on the first day of his presidency on January 20, 2025, the day he assumes office, in the Oval Office.