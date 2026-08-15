Trump Says He May Declare Strait Of Hormuz US Territory After Iran War

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US President Donald Trump has said he could seek to declare the Strait of Hormuz a US territory after the conflict with Iran concludes, while emphasising Washington’s military presence around the strategically important waterway.

Trump Signals Plans After Iran War

Speaking at a rally for Republican candidates on Long Island on Friday, Trump said the proposed move would come after what he described as the defeat of Iran.

The US president also defended his administration’s military actions, acknowledging that American forces had been deployed more extensively than he initially intended. However, he argued that continued pressure on Tehran was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump’s remarks come amid heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil and gas shipments.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

According to the account, a preliminary peace agreement between the US and Iran, signed on June 17, subsequently collapsed after Iran sought to assert control over the waterway. Iran also opened fire on commercial vessels travelling through a sea route favoured by the US.

Trump had previously floated the idea of changing the waterway’s name. In March, he suggested calling it the “Strait of America” after US allies opposed an international initiative intended to reduce Tehran’s control over the strategic route.

The latest comments underline the continued importance of the Strait of Hormuz in the US-Iran confrontation, with Trump linking military pressure on Iran to both nuclear security concerns and control of the vital maritime passage.