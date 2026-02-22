 Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% For 150 Days After Supreme Court Blocks Earlier Plan, Refunds Of $175 Billion Now In Focus
Donald Trump has raised global tariffs to 15 per cent for 150 days after the US Supreme Court blocked his earlier emergency tariff plan. Refunds of up to $175 billion are under discussion. While some products are exempt, global trade uncertainty continues for countries including Australia.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
US President Donald Trump has announced a new 15 per cent baseline tariff on imports from all countries for the next 150 days.

Brisbane: US President Donald Trump has announced a new 15 per cent baseline tariff on imports from all countries for the next 150 days. The move comes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that he did not have the authority to impose earlier “reciprocal tariffs” under emergency powers.

After the ruling, Trump criticised the judges and said he would explore other legal options. The earlier broad tariffs were struck down, forcing the administration to quickly adopt a different law to keep duties in place.

What Law Is Being Used Now?

The new 15 per cent rate replaces the earlier 10 per cent baseline tariff that was briefly introduced after the court decision. The current action allows tariffs for up to 150 days.

During this period, the administration may explore Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This law allows tariffs against countries that harm US trade interests, but it requires formal investigations and consultations. The process can take months or even years.

Another option is Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which was earlier used to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium. However, this law applies only to specific sectors linked to national security and cannot be used for broad tariffs on all imports.

Refunds Could Reach $175 Billion

The court ruling means tariffs collected under the emergency law were unlawful. If fully refunded, repayments could total around $175 billion.

Several companies had already filed cases to claim refunds. However, the refund process may take years as courts examine each claim.

Impact on Australia

Australia now faces a 15 per cent tariff, up from 10 per cent earlier. While exporters do not directly pay the tariff, higher costs can make their goods less competitive in the US market.

Some products like beef, critical minerals, energy and pharmaceuticals have been exempted.

Although Trump said the decision brings certainty, experts believe global trade uncertainty is far from over.

