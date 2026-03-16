Trump Plans New Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling, US Launches Trade Probe Into 16 Economies

Trump Says Tariffs Will Continue. |

Mumbai: Former US President Donald Trump has said his administration will move ahead with tariffs in a different form after a recent ruling by the US Supreme Court affected his earlier tariff policy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the court’s decision may benefit foreign countries that he believes have taken advantage of the United States for many years. He added that he still has the right to impose tariffs through other methods and has already started taking steps in that direction.

Supreme Court Ruling On Tariffs

About a month ago, the US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” policy. The decision dealt a setback to his trade strategy.

Trump argued that the ruling could allow foreign governments and companies to gain billions or even trillions of dollars from trade arrangements that he believes were unfair to the United States.

Despite the ruling, Trump said the administration will continue using trade measures to protect American industries and workers.

Criticism Of The Court

In his statement, Trump criticised the broader decision of the Supreme Court. However, he thanked conservative justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh for what he called their support and understanding of the issue.

Trump also said the United States had been treated unfairly in global trade for decades but claimed his policies are helping to reverse that situation.

New Trade Investigations Begin

At the same time, the United States has launched new investigations into trade practices involving several major economies.

The Office of the US Trade Representative recently announced a probe into what it calls unfair trade practices and excess industrial capacity in 16 economies.

These include China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea and Mexico.

Possible New Tariffs Ahead

The investigation could lead to fresh tariffs as early as this summer. Officials said the probe will examine countries that produce more manufactured goods than their domestic markets can absorb.

Authorities will study factors such as government subsidies, currency policies, labour standards and environmental regulations that may give exporters an unfair advantage in global markets.

The US government aims to complete the investigation and recommend possible trade measures before temporary tariffs expire in July.