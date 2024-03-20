Truecaller's Game-Changing 'Max' Update: Introduces Advanced AI Spam Blocking Feature To Android Premium Users

Truecaller's Game-Changing 'Max' Update | Representative Image

Truecaller, the popular Swedish caller identification app, announced an upgraded AI spam blocking feature for its premium subscribers. This upgradation aims to provide users with a more streamlined and secure calling experience by automatically blocking unwanted calls.

Advanced AI Spam Blocking

The latest update, dubbed the 'Max' update, uses artificial intelligence technology to identify and block spam calls in real-time. Unlike previous versions, which relied entirely on the company's database, the new feature can block calls not listed in Truecaller's database if they are identified as spam by the AI algorithm, as reported by TechCrunch.

Exclusive to Android Users

Currently, this updated spam-blocking feature is available exclusively to Truecaller premium users on the Android platform. This limitation is due to Apple's policies, which prevent apps like Truecaller from automatically blocking calls based on spam identification on iPhones, as per TechCrunch report.

User-Friendly Implementation

Using the new AI spam blocking feature is simple for Truecaller premium subscribers. Users need to navigate to the app's settings, select the 'Block' option, and then choose the 'Max' level of protection to enable the feature.

Premium Subscription

Truecaller offers premium subscriptions at various price points such as Connect, Assistant, Assistant Family and Gold to cater different user needs. In India, prices start from Rs 179 per month for the connect tier and go up to Rs 5,000 for the premium Gold tier. Yearly subscription options are also available starting from Rs 539 for the Connect tier.

Earlier this year, the app introduced AI-powered call recording features and transcription services exclusively for premium subscribers.