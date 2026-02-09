Trident Q3 FY26 Net Profit Stands At ₹442 Crore, Revenue At ₹15,745 Crore

Trident Limited reported consolidated net profit of Rs 442.4 crore for Q3 FY26. |

Mumbai: Trident Limited reported a sharp 44.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 442.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), as revenue from operations fell 5.6 percent YoY to Rs 15,744.6 crore. Profit also declined sequentially from Rs 909.3 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting weaker operating performance. Compared with Rs 801 crore profit in Q3 FY25, the quarter underscored pressure on margins amid softer volumes and higher cost absorption.

Trident Limited Q3 FY26 Results:-



Revenue 1574.46 Cr vs 1667.09 Cr

(-5.56% YoY┃-11.90% QoQ)



PAT 44.24 Cr vs 79.70 Cr

(-44.49% YoY┃-51.35% QoQ)



In Q3 FY26, Trident’s consolidated total income declined to Rs 15,949.1 crore, down from Rs 18,032.4 crore in Q2 FY26 and Rs 16,823.6 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 617.9 crore, nearly halving sequentially from Rs 1,239.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The decline was led by lower contribution across textile segments and reduced operating leverage, even as finance costs remained largely stable at Rs 255.7 crore during the quarter.

Sequential performance moderates

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue dropped 11.9 percent, while net profit declined 51.3 percent, reflecting moderation after a stronger first half. Total expenses decreased to Rs 15,361.4 crore from Rs 16,806.8 crore in Q2, but the reduction was insufficient to offset the sharper fall in topline. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 2,162.7 crore, while depreciation and amortisation were largely steady at Rs 718.9 crore, indicating limited scope for immediate cost rationalisation.

Operational snapshot

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to Rs 0.09 in Q3 FY26 from Rs 0.18 in the preceding quarter and Rs 0.15 a year earlier. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at Rs 514.3 crore, compared with Rs 645.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Segment-wise, yarn and towel divisions continued to be the largest contributors, though profitability across segments softened sequentially.

Nine-month performance

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Trident reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 50,685.2 crore, marginally lower than Rs 51,227.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, net profit for the period rose 15.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,751.3 crore, indicating stronger performance in the first half of FY26 despite a weaker third quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company with stock exchanges. Figures are as reported and subject to limited review; readers should refer to official disclosures for details.