 Trident Gets Grant Of Patent “Terry Fabric Weave and Resulting Terry Fabric” By Government of India
The present invention comprises of weaving method in which a space is created between two consecutive loop/pile by special drafting technique. This results in giving different texture to the product as well as fabrics which have improved material efficiencies absorbency, softness and uniformity in texture.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Trident Limited has been granted Patent for “Terry Fabric Weave and Resulting Terry Fabric” by The Patent Office, Government of India, the company of Saturday announced through an exchange filing.

With this patent the company will deliver towels that have improved material efficiencies, pull resistance, absorbency, softness and uniformity of texture.

The grant of this patent by The Patent Office, Government of India provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

Trident Limited Shares

The Shares of Trident Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 36.30, up by 0.97 percent.

