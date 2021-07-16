Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index with a 36 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 15,956 on the Singaporean Exchange. Indian markets could open flat to mildly higher, despite largely negative Asian markets today and mixed US markets on Thursday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

US Stock indexes fell on Thursday as a rallying worth stock ran out of team, while economically-sensitive cycles gained as a fall in weekly jobless claims last week strengthened views about a recovery in the labour market.

According to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities, Stock specific actions may be witnessed in stocks such as Sona Comstar (Partnered with Israel's IRP Nexus Group), Reliance & Just Dial (Clarified that it won’t comment on Justdial acquisition reports), Indian Oil (Paradip Refinery hit by glitches). Earnings to watch today include Den Networks, HDFC AMC, GNA Axles, JustDial. 15,600 remains a crucial support on the downside and once Nifty closes above 16000, market may move towards 16,400 gradually.

