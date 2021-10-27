Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for stock market indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 48 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,285 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 AM.

Gains in Tesla, Nvidia and other heavyweight technology names helped the benchmark S&P 500 index scale a record high on Tuesday, while upbeat results from UPS and GE added to optimism around the third-quarter earnings season.

Indian markets could open mildly lower following largely negative Asian markets today, and flat US markets on Tuesday, said Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities said, "Nifty is expected to open negative around 18,220, down by 50 points. Nifty has support at 18,050 -18100 levels and resistance at 18280-18300 range. Traders are suggested to avoid taking long positions till we get closing above 18350 levels."

Mohit Nigam, Head - Hem Securities said, "The benchmark Indices are expected to open on a red note as trends on SGX Nifty indicates a gap down opening with 48 points gain. Gains in Tesla, Nvidia and other heavyweight technology names helped the benchmark S&P 500 index scale a record high on Tuesday.

"US consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in October as concerns about high inflation were offset by improving labor market prospects, suggesting economic growth was picking up after a turbulent third quarter. Profits at China's industrial firms rose at a faster pace in September even as surging raw material prices and supply bottlenecks squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

"Stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as IDFC (IDFC Financial Holding Company writes to IDFC First Bank informing it on value unlocking plans), Union Bank of India (The bank has cut home loan rate to 6.4 percent for festive season. New rate to be effective from October 27) and Quick heal Technologies (Appointed Navin Sharma as Chief Financial Officer of the company," Nigam said.

Key companies announcing their quarterly results today are Larsen and Toubro, SBI Life Insurance, Happiest minds and Tata Chemicals etc.

Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive session on October 26. At close, the Nifty was up 0.73 percent or 132.2 points to 18,257.6.

Nifty has closed at the highest in 5 sessions showing the strength of the recovery. Advance decline ratio was sharply positive. However, volumes were on the lower side. Resumption of volumes with upmove could lead to Nifty rising towards 18,377-18,445 over the next few sessions. 18099-18125 is an important support band for the Nifty. or 132.2 points to 18,257.6.

US stock indices close at all-time high on Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 indexes ended at all-time highs Tuesday, notching back-to-back closing records, as US stock benchmarks extended their winning run as investors faced an onslaught of corporate earnings reports. The S&P 500 index has advanced for nine of the last 10 sessions as third-quarter earnings reports have largely topped expectations.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index showed that home prices increased nationally 19.8 percent from a year ago in August, roughly in line with the previous month’s increase. US new-home sales increased 14 percent to an annual rate of 800,000 in September. The Conference Board said its US. consumer confidence index rose to 113.8 in October from a revised 109.8 a month earlier. The gain follows three straight declines in sentiment.

Asian stocks fall

Asian stocks fell Wednesday as traders weighed the latest US earnings reports and a jump in Australian core inflation that again highlighted intensifying price pressures in the global economy.

In China, authorities told billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his personal wealth to alleviate China Evergrande Group’s deepening debt crisis. The US also cranked up tensions with Beijing by banning China Telecom (Americas) Corp. Industrial profits in China surged 16.3 percent year-on-year in September

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:57 AM IST