 Travel Platforms EaseMyTrip And Cleartrip Announce Exclusive Ayodhya Packages, With Inauguration Of Ram Mandir
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Representative Image |

With the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, two prominent travel platforms, EaseMyTrip.com and Cleartrip in association with Flipkart Travel, have announced exclusive offerings to cater to the surge in spiritual tourism.

EaseMyTrip’s Spiritual Packages

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading online travel tech platform, announced its latest holiday packages to Ayodhya and Varanasi, along with direct buses to Ayodhya.

The holiday packages, starting from Rs 13,899, offer a 3-night and 4-day stay in Varanasi and Ayodhya, providing budget accommodation options, sightseeing of prominent temples and tourist attractions, meals, and commuting.

Direct buses to Ayodhya can be booked starting from Rs 900, and is offering discounts and deals for enhanced travel experiences.

This special offer for tourists will be available until March 31, 2024.

The move aligns with the rising trend of religious tourism, and as per reports, the Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to attract 100 million tourists per year.

Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel’s ‘Darshan Destinations’

Cleartrip, in collaboration with Flipkart Travel, introduced ‘Darshan Destinations’ as a tribute to the nationwide celebration surrounding the Ayodhya temple opening. It is also offering a 1,008 complimentary flight tickets for senior citizens to visit Ayodhya, available on both Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel platforms.

As part of the ongoing initiative, special fares on flights, hotels, and buses to various religious destinations are launched. Travelers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on bookings to spiritual destinations like Ayodhya, Madurai, Tirupati, Amritsar, Bhopal, Shirdi, Bodhgaya, Kochi, and Katra (Jammu). This initiative, driven by a 1500 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya, aims to make spiritual journeys more accessible and affordable.

Travel enthusiasts can explore these exclusive packages on the their websites or app and avail themselves of the unique experiences.

