Travel Agent Association India postpones 66th convention, exhibition in Sri Lanka due to ongoing economic turmoil

The 6th convention and exhibition of Travel Agent Association India (TAAI) which was supposed to be held in Sri Lanka from April 19 to April 22 has been postponed due to ongoing economic turmoil in Sri Lanka.

Jyoti Mayal, President of TAAI said that they received a great response from the public over their exhibition and also said that it crossed the 500 registration mark.

"We had an overwhelming response to the convention registrations which had crossed the 500-registration mark. Sri Lankan Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and Sri Lanka Association of Inbound Tour Operators (SLAITO), along with Sri Lankan Airlines and, the Hotels in Colombo, were eager to host us for the convention, as was TAAI," Mayal said.

She further added that however, the economic situation of the island nation has forced them to postpone the event.

"The current economic and political situation in the island nation, whereby there is a shortage of fuel,power, gas, the daily consumer needs along with the political unrest and treason in parts of the country, have compelled us to postpone the convention in Colombo. Tourism is always the first to be hit at the outset of any crisis, but we continue to stand strong & committed to our counterparts in Sri Lanka to revive tourism as soon as the opportunity arises by rescheduling the convention," she added.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation.

The economy of the island nation has been in a freefall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic while being caught with shortages of medicines, and food, besides undergoing long power cuts.

The Sri Lankan rupee is fast depreciating against the dollar and foreign debt is mounting.

The Sri Lankan government's income has also taken a big hit due to a drop in tourism that has given rise to gas and fuel shortages, leading to massive power cuts.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:39 PM IST