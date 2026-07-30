Transport Corp Profit After Tax Rises To ₹106.6 Crore In Q1, Revenue Up To ₹1,254.8 Crore

Mumbai: Transport Corporation of India Ltd on Thursday announced its consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹106.6 crore. This represents a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase from ₹124.5 crore reported in the previous quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 was ₹1,248.5 crore, up from ₹1,323.8 crore in the preceding quarter. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,254.8 crore, compared to ₹1,336.1 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Expense Overview

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1,156.4 crore, decreasing from ₹1,223.0 crore in the prior quarter. Employee benefits expense for the current quarter stood at ₹73.5 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹13.77. This compares to ₹16.12 in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Board Meeting and Review

The unaudited financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30 July 2026. The statutory auditors conducted a "Limited Review" of these results as per SEBI regulations.

Website Publication

The results will be published in newspapers and made available on the company's website, www.tcil.com. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 PM (IST) and concluded at 1:45 PM (IST).

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.