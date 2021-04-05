Transformation of Maharashtra — Industry Revitalised webinar: Maha's goal of $1 trillion remains unchanged, despite the pandemic

Investments

P Anbalagan: By the end of May, barring one company, 53 companies would be grounding their investments. The CM has categorically stated that unless the MoUs are mature do not bring any more MoUs to the table.

The government has always regarded the investors with the highest regard as they generate employment and support economic growth.

Now, the state is coming up with the concept of having relationship managers or relationship executives. For any investment above Rs 50 crore, there will be a senior executive or officer who will handhold the investor to set up a business in the state. This will be supported by a country-specific desk and a special desk for Marathawada and Vidarbha. The state is all out to woo investors.

We are looking at attracting Rs 2 lakh crore (Rs two trillion) worth of investments through the MoUs signed during this pandemic. These investments will ensure 3 lakh jobs.

B Thiagarajan: It is not easy to raise Rs 2 lakh crore. But today, the mood of the private sector is upbeat. Large companies and MSMEs are convinced that the next five years will be a huge growth period for India.

At present, the mood of the private sector is towards making investments not just for the current year but plan to do so for years in advance. Various government schemes are encouraging people to go ahead and invest.

P Anbalagan: In the case of infrastructure development in the state, MIDC is developing five to six nodes and MSRDC is developing 15 nodes of Samruddhi Mahamarg. Thus, prosperity is not far away.

Metro work is picking up. While Nagpur is coming up with its metro, the issue dogging the Mumbai metros have been resolved and Nashik will have a new metro line as well.

These infrastructure projects are pumping in Rs 40 billion crore, maybe the highest in comparison to any other state. These investments are expected to touch 48 million people or say 40 per cent population of the state.

With such large on-going projects, we may be able to touch the one-trillion-economy target as per schedule.

B Thiagarajan: The speed of execution will be the catch in the case of major government infrastructure projects. When the economy opens, people will be in a huge rush, mainly because money is available in plenty. Thus, the game-changer will be the speed at which connectivity projects are implemented. This will not be limited to inter-city connectivity but also various connectivity inside the city especially Mumbai.

One thing that we cannot address is the cost of living in a city like Mumbai. It is an irreversible process. While the cost of living cannot improve, ease of living has to improve in various areas.