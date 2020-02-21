Trai moots reforms in merger norms

In a bid to reform norms for transfer and merger of telecom licences, Trai on Friday suggested that while both subscriber base and revenue are considered in determining marketshare for mobile and internet service providers, only revenue should be taken into account in marketshare calculation for other services like national and international long distance telephony.

The sector regulator also suggested that the one-year timeline currently allowed for transfer/merger of licences in different service areas after NCLT nod should exclude time spent by companies in pursuing any litigation on account of which the final approval of a merger is delayed.