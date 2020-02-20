Telecom companies owe Rs 22,589 cr as licence fees; rest Rs 70,000 cr is interest, penalty

Telecom companies' unpaid licence fees amount to Rs 22,589 crore, while interest and penalties took the total liability to Rs 92,641 crore, sources said.

Licence fee is the major component of the total Rs 1.47 lakh crore AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) dues owed by both operational and non-operational telecom companies to the government till July 2019.

Besides licence fees, telecom companies owe Rs 55,054 crore in spectrum usage charges (SUC), as per estimates of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

As telecom operators scramble to comply with Supreme Court order on AGR dues, the sources said actual pending liability regarding licence fees is Rs 22,589 crore.