Airtel to pay Rs 10,000 cr of AGR dues by Feb 20

Bharti Airtel informed on Friday the Department of Telecom (DoT) that it is currently in the process of completing a self-assessment exercise as per the earlier DoT direction on AGR quantum to be paid to the government and would deposit Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 as part of the payment.

After the SC verdict, Airtel further said that self-assessment of 22 circles and licences is a complicated time consuming process.

"Nevertheless, in compliace with the judgement of the Supreme Court on Friday, we shall deposit a sum of Rs 10,000 crore by February 20 on behalf of Bharti group of companies -- Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India.