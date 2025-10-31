 Trading Halted For Four Hours Due To Predefined Parameter Limit Issue: MCX
Trading on MCX was disrupted for more than four hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, marking the longest-ever trading halt in the platform’s history. Trading activities were delayed from 9.30 a.m. after a system issue was detected.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Mumbai: The primary root cause for the disruption which halted trading for four hours on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) this week happened due to predefined parameter limits relating to reference data like unique client code (UCC) configured within the systems, the commodity trading platform said in a statement on Friday.

The UCC led to constraints beyond the threshold. The platform said that they have addressed the constraints to prevent such issues in the future. "The primary root cause has been identified as a predefined parameter limit relating to reference data like Unique Client Code (UCC) configured within the systems. This led to constraints beyond the threshold.

We have taken steps to address the constraints to prevent similar issues in the future. Notably, trading systems have not had issues," MCX said in a statement. According to the exchange, trading systems have not had issues as the exchange systems are well-positioned to support market volumes and growth. "We remain committed to strengthening our operational robustness and will continue investing in cutting-edge technology to enhance performance, reliability, and scalability, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our members, participants and stakeholders," the statement added.

"We sincerely thank our members, participants and all stakeholders for their continued support, cooperation, understanding and valuable assistance during the incident, and we deeply appreciate your ongoing trust and partnership," the statement added. Trading on MCX was disrupted for more than four hours on Tuesday due to a technical glitch, marking the longest-ever trading halt in the platform’s history.

Trading activities were delayed from 9.30 a.m. after a system issue was detected. Later, the exchange shifted operations to its Disaster Recovery (DR) site, with trading resuming at 1.25 p.m. This marks the second instance in 2025 when the country’s largest commodity exchange has faced a major technical outage, raising concerns about the robustness of its trading infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

