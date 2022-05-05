TradeSmart partners with KEEV, to simplify trading journey with Algo-trading

TradeSmart, new-age online discount brokerage firm, has announced a partnership with KEEV, a user-friendly algorithm trading platform. The partnership aims to make consumers' trading journeys convenient by offering automated trading strategies that require no technical expertise.

Through this development, TradeSmart said its users can now quickly back test, visualize, evaluate and build the right trading strategies to avoid market volatility and turbulences. Those who are unsure about the appropriate take profit and stop loss values can optimize the features and receive answers in minutes. The platform shares customized strategies to generate good returns using KEEV’s algorithm.

How it works?

TradeSmart customers who sign up with KEEV will receive an initial promo offer of 20 percent off, valid until May 30, 2022, and a flat 20 one-time offer valid till May 31, 2022. To avail the offer, customers need to sign in with this link https://app.keev.tech/signup/wbMCvbGwM8.

To link the TradeSmart account with KEEV platform, traders need to visit https://swing.tradesmartonline.in/. Login with TSO credentials, enter client ID and password. Click on the integration tab, add product (select KEEV from the names), and a passkey will be generated. After this, visit https://app.keev.tech/signup/wbMCvbGwM8, create a new account, add a broker – TSO, insert the passkey, select the ‘add’ option, and voila, you’re done!

Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart said, “TradeSmart’s partnership with KEEV will further strengthen our commitment to providing our clients with essential tools and insights to enhance their trading journey with the right knowledge and trading prompts as per their age and portfolio value.”

“We’re delighted to have TradeSmart on board, and we are looking forward to making a genuine difference in their traders’ day-to-day trading experiences, as well as reaping the mutual benefits of this partnership”, said KEEV spokesperson Monil Shah, Founder & CEO, KEEV.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:38 PM IST