TradeIndia to recruit over 400 professionals in 2 months

Tradeindia, online marketplace platform, has announced its plans of hiring 400 plus number of professionals in the upcoming two months. The recruitments are in sales, technology and other corporate responsibilities as the company aims increasing its workforce proficiency in these core verticals.

As part of its expansion plan and employee welfare scheme, TradeIndia is seeking to commence an extensive talent acquisition drive at all levels beginning from the executive to the C-suite leadership. Having already on-boarded eminent figures in key leadership roles like the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Product Officer, few Vice President-Technology, Executive Director-Sales, etc; the trade pioneers now set their eyes on more leadership hiring at a pan-India scale. For that, TradeIndia will go on numerous hiring drives across the country which also includes recruiting tech-graduates from leading university campuses.

In a bid to further encourage talent from all spheres of the country, the firm plans to establish more sales offices across various tier-2 cities of India. It also aims to hire female leaders for important roles at a pan-India level to foster women empowerment and female representation across the organization as well as the overarching industry. To ensure the safety and well-being of all female employees, the company has decided to provide them with a 1-day wellness leave every month besides the entitled leaves to help them cope with the testing times.

The company will also provide an essential Mediclaim with the special COVID-19 cover to ensure the safety of all employees. To that end, TradeIndia will also extend Doctors on Call - an instant online support for the benefit of every employee and its family members.

Sandip Chhettri, CEO of TradeIndia said, ”We not only survived but even thrived amid the post-pandemic turbulence. With numerous hiring drives and employment schemes marked for the upcoming future, the figures speak for themselves. We are confident that TradeIndia will register many more milestones in the future and will continue being a reckonable force in the industry.”

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:40 PM IST