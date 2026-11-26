Trade Deal Or Tariff Pressure? GTRI Questions Washington's Motives Behind Proposed Duties | X- LoneWolfV_

New Delhi [India], November 26: The United States is questioning India's manufacturing support schemes, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Make in India initiatives, while using tariffs to protect its own manufacturing interests, Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), told ANI.

His remarks come after the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, citing structural excess capacity and production, or 17 per cent if a trade deal is signed.

US Questions India's Manufacturing Policies

He said the US was criticising India's manufacturing policies because they could make domestic production more competitive and reduce the market for American goods.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the US Trade Representative (USTR) proposing tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods and 17 per cent under a reciprocal trade agreement, Global Trade Research Initiative founder Ajay Srivastava says, "India is not the only country targeted. They are targeting 16 economies... Almost all the big trading partners of the US have been targeted with high tariffs. For example, China is threatened with 40% tariffs, India with 25% tariffs and others. The threat is not only against India, but against everybody... About 40% of our exports will continue to enter the US market at zero tariffs... Second, metals like steel, aluminium, copper and some auto components like steel, aluminium and copper will continue to attract tariffs higher than 25%, and they now attract 50%. They account for about 7-8% of our exports. But the remaining 50-52% of our exports, which are mostly labour-intensive products—textiles, leather, garments, handicrafts and auto components—will be hit by these tariffs..." — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

"For India also, they listed all the schemes which India is using, and they are saying they are all hurting US manufacturers. So anything good you are doing in your country is hurting US manufacturing because, if you are making things in your country, US goods will sell less," Srivastava said.

He also questioned the basis of the US allegations, saying that other countries were facing similar criticism for their policies to support domestic manufacturing.

US Targets 16 Economies

The US is not targeting India alone but has included 16 economies in its action, including the European Union and China.

"They are targeting 16 economies. When I say economies, they target the European Union also, which has 27 countries. So almost all the big trading partners of the US have been targeted with high tariffs," he told ANI.

Referring to Cambodia, he said the USTR had also criticised the country's economic policies, labour laws and efforts to promote manufacturing.

The GTRI founder further argued that the US was using concerns over excess manufacturing capacity as a way to push countries towards trade agreements that favour Washington.

"Excess capacities are just a pretence for an extractive one-sided trade deal," he said, adding that the tariff proposal was being used to put pressure on countries, including India, to sign trade agreements.

GTRI Suggests India's Response To US

On how India should respond, Srivastava said the government should present its case during the consultation period and explain why the country does not have structural excess capacity. He said the US had opened a window for consultations, with a timeline extending until January.

He also asked India to highlight American agricultural subsidies while responding to the allegations.

"If you talk about agriculture, it is the US which subsidises its agriculture, so they have the most excess capacity. They have to look back into what they are doing also instead of accusing," he said.

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Potential Impact On India's Exports

On the potential impact of the proposed tariffs, Srivastava said around 50-52 per cent of India's exports to the US could be affected. These include labour-intensive products such as textiles, leather, garments, handicrafts and some auto components.

However, around 40 per cent of India's exports, including diesel, petrol, generic medicines and iPhone-type products, would continue to enter the US at zero tariffs, he said.

He added that steel, aluminium and copper, along with some auto components, would continue to face tariffs higher than 25 per cent, currently at 50 per cent. These products account for around 7-8 per cent of India's exports.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)