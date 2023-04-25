Trackon hires former Delhivery executive Mayank Dwivedi as Head of Sales and Marketing |

Trackon, India’s fastest growing tech-enabled logistics and supply chain firm, has strengthened its leadership team with some key hires with an aim to reach Rs 1000 crore turnover by 2027.

The New Delhi- based company has appointed Mayank Dwivedi as its Head of Sales and Marketing to accelerate the company’s growth. His major responsibilities would include: growing and further strengthening the existing express business both Channel and Direct. He will also be responsible for establishing the Trackon brand in new products and markets like surface express, international services, D2C business amongst domestic expansion.

Mayank Dwivedi's work experience

With over 18 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, Mayank joins Trackon from Delhivery, where he worked as Vice President of Business Development.

Prior to that, Mayank handled key roles in organizations like SPOTON Logistics , TNT India and Godrej and Boyce Mfg Co Ltd. He has experience spanning services like Express , Cargo, Road express, LTL, International Freight amongst others.

On joining Trackon, Mayank said, “I am excited to be a part of the Trackon family . Our journey of profitable and aggressive growth has already begun. By leveraging the vast network of almost 5000 channel partners and by focussing on new products like surface express / International services we will definitely reach 1000 crore by FY 27 in a profitable manner."

Read Also Abhik Kumar Mitra moves on from Delhivery post the successful integration of Spoton

Trackon is an express logistics company serving over 6500+ pincodes. By the end Q2 FY 24 Trackon aims to increase the serviceable pin codes to 12000 +. At present Trackon handles over 2.2 lakhs consignments every day. The company had launched its Surface Express product a few months ago.

Rajesh Kapase, CEO, Trackon, added, "We are excited to have Mayank joining us . His vast experience in logistics , team handling skills and history of consistent and excellent performance will help Trackon to scale up the volumes as well as profits.”