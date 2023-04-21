Abhik Kumar Mitra moves on from Delhivery post the successful integration of Spoton | Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Delhivery Limited has announced that Abhik Kumar Mitra will step down from his role as Chief Customer Experience Officer at Delhivery, effective April 24th 2023.

Abhik is a veteran of India’s logistics industry. He previously served as Chief Executive of SpotOn and played an instrumental role in the strategic merger with Delhivery in August 2021.

“Delhivery and SpotOn have benefited from Abhik’s vast experience and his counsel to the leadership team of the combined PTL business during an important transition has been hugely valuable. We are proud to have worked with Abhik and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Uday Sharma, who has been instrumental to post-integration stabilization and growth to over 300,000MT in Q4FY23, will continue his leadership of Delhivery’s PTL business along with Srinivasan S, Don Thomas, Omesh Khatri and Harish Sharma.

Abhik will continue to stay engaged with Delhivery in the near future and continue to share his experience with the PTL team.