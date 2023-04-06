Delhivery rewards employees with 1,58,855 shares for exercising stock options

Through an exchange filing, logistics provider Delhivery has announced the allotment of 1,58,855 equity shares for the exercise of vested stock options by employees.
After the allotment under two separate employee stock option schemes, the paid up share capital of Delhivery has reached Rs 72,88,74,004 till date.
