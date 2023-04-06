 Delhivery rewards employees with 1,58,855 shares for exercising stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDelhivery rewards employees with 1,58,855 shares for exercising stock options

Delhivery rewards employees with 1,58,855 shares for exercising stock options

As of now, the paid up share capital of Delhivery stands at Rs 72,88,74,004.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Image: Delhivery (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, logistics provider Delhivery has announced the allotment of 1,58,855 equity shares for the exercise of vested stock options by employees.

After the allotment under two separate employee stock option schemes, the paid up share capital of Delhivery has reached Rs 72,88,74,004 till date.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Club Mahindra employees get 25,000 shares for exercising stock options

Club Mahindra employees get 25,000 shares for exercising stock options

HDFC allots 600 shares for the exercise of warrants

HDFC allots 600 shares for the exercise of warrants

IIFL allots non-convertible debentures worth Rs 125 crore

IIFL allots non-convertible debentures worth Rs 125 crore

Committee to look into pension system for government employees set up by Finance Ministry

Committee to look into pension system for government employees set up by Finance Ministry

Google's new rules for loan apps to prevent recovery agents from blackmailing borrowers

Google's new rules for loan apps to prevent recovery agents from blackmailing borrowers