TP Solar Produces 1 GW Modules, 0.9 GW Cells In Q2 FY27; H1 FY27 Output Reaches 2 GW Modules

Solar Power | Representational image

Mumbai: TP Solar, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), announced on Thursday that it recorded 1 GW of solar module production and 0.9 GW of solar cell production during Q2 FY27, covering the period of July to September 2026.

H1 FY27 Production

For the first half of FY27, from April to September 2026, TP Solar manufactured 2 GW of modules and 1.8 GW of cells, according to the company.

Compliance and Approvals

The modules produced are compliant with Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) norms. They are also approved under the Government of India's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).

Manufacturing Facility

TP Solar operates a 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing facility located in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The company stated that nearly 80 per cent of the workforce at this facility comprises women.

Investment and Technology

Tata Power, through its subsidiary TPREL, has invested approximately ₹4,300 crore to establish this manufacturing facility. The plant uses advanced Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Monocrystalline Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (Mono PERC) technologies.

Automation and Efficiency

The facility produces ALMM-certified modules and DCR modules using cells manufactured in India. It also incorporates AI/ML-driven systems and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to improve manufacturing efficiency, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.