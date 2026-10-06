India, Switzerland Deepen Strategic Science And Technology Partnership; Swiss Government Earmarks CHF 45 Million

India and Switzerland are expanding cooperation in research, innovation and emerging technologies under a strengthened bilateral framework | X - @DrJitendraSingh

New Delhi, October 6, 2026: India and Switzerland agreed to deepen their long-term science, technology, research and innovation partnership on Tuesday in a meeting here between Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh and President of the Swiss Confederation H.E. Guy Parmelin.

The meeting also focused on taking the bilateral science and technology partnership into a more structured and long-term phase, with greater institutional engagement and cooperation in emerging areas of mutual interest.

With President of the #Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, currently on India visit, held a bilateral meeting, with discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding India- #Switzerland partnership in science, technology, research and innovation. Reference also came up of the highly fruitful meeting that President Guy Parmelin had with Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi on the first day of his visit yesterday. The delegations from the two sides also joined. Letter of Intent between the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST), and the Implementation Agreement between the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and DST have been finalised. The Swiss side was highly appreciative of India’s expanding S&T priorities in biotechnology, vaccine development, genome sequencing, quantum technology, space and deep ocean research, as well as the emerging opportunities in blue economy and bio-economy. The cordial relationship between India and Switzerland makes it easier for the two countries to collaborate at different levels for a sustained engagement in areas of mutual interest. @ParmelinG — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 6, 2026

Focus On Emerging Technologies

Dr Singh said India is increasingly adopting an interdisciplinary and mission-mode approach to science and technology, with national programmes bringing together expertise from different disciplines and ministries.

Artificial intelligence is being viewed as an enabling tool rather than a separate discipline, with the potential to contribute across diverse areas of science and technology, he said.

Dr Singh discussed the country’s work in biotechnology, vaccine development, genome sequencing, quantum technology, space and deep ocean research, as well as the emerging opportunities in the blue economy and bio-economy.

Indo-Swiss Research Framework

The minister welcomed the progress towards the Indo-Swiss Research Framework (ISRF) and the Indo-Swiss Joint Scientific Board, which provide a stronger basis for taking bilateral S&T cooperation towards a strategic and long-term framework.

Dr Singh said the cordial relationship between India and Switzerland makes it easier for the two countries to collaborate at different levels. The minister also stressed the need for a regular working arrangement to ensure sustained engagement and effective follow-up on areas of mutual interest.

Switzerland Earmarks CHF 45 Million

President Guy Parmelin said Switzerland sees India as a rapidly emerging global research and development power and seeks to position itself as a preferred long-term partner in education, research and innovation.

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Parmelin said Switzerland has earmarked a further CHF 45 million for the partnership, and expressed the expectation of a corresponding commitment from India to further strengthen and consolidate the joint Indo-Swiss research framework.

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