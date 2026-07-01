Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sells 31,016 Units In June 2026, Domestic And Export Sales Rise 7% Year-On-Year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 31,016 units in June 2026. | File Image |

Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 31,016 units in June 2026, registering a 7 percent year-on-year growth compared with 28,869 units sold in June 2025.

The company said the monthly sales included 28,441 units in the domestic market and 2,575 units from exports. Domestic sales grew 8 percent, while exports increased 7 percent during the month.

Domestic Demand Improves

Toyota said improving customer demand and steady market momentum helped sales growth in June.

The company also received a positive response for the newly introduced Toyota Innova Crysta, which now comes with refreshed styling and premium design upgrades.

According to Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President for Sales, Service and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, customer-focused products and better service offerings continue to support growth.

He said the company remains focused on strengthening its market presence through quality products, value-added services and improved ownership experience.

Half-Year Performance Strong

Toyota also reported strong growth in the first half of calendar year 2026.

From January to June 2026, total sales rose 15 percent to 2,01,338 units, compared with 1,74,890 units during the same period last year.

Domestic sales increased to 1,85,666 units, up 15 percent, while exports rose 17 percent to 15,672 units.

Manufacturing Capacity

Toyota Kirloskar Motor operates two manufacturing plants at Bidadi with a combined installed production capacity of 3.42 lakh units annually.

The company manufactures popular models such as the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Camry, Toyota Hilux, and hybrid vehicles, helping expand its presence in India’s passenger vehicle market.