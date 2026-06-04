Toyota Launches New Innova Crysta With Premium Styling, Added Features; Prices Start At ₹19.72 Lakh |

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday launched the refreshed Innova Crysta in India, introducing a range of styling updates and convenience features aimed at enhancing the appeal of one of the country's most successful multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs). The updated model is priced from Rs 19.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Innova Crysta receives a redesigned front fascia featuring a bolder and more sophisticated radiator grille along with updated front and rear bumper garnishes, giving the MPV a stronger road presence while retaining its familiar silhouette.

Inside the cabin, Toyota has introduced dual-tone leather seat upholstery, Grace Copper-themed trim finishes on the instrument panel, door trims and bezels, along with wood-pattern highlights. The company has also refreshed the detailing of AC controls, switches and rear-seat back tables to create a more premium cabin experience.

Among the key additions are a wireless charger and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), aimed at improving convenience and safety for occupants.

Announcing the launch, Toyota said the enhancements are designed to meet evolving customer expectations while building on the Innova Crysta's longstanding reputation for reliability, comfort and practicality. The company noted that the Innova brand has sold over 1.3 million units in India over its more than two-decade journey.

"Having sold over 1.3 million units of brand Innova, the Innova Crysta has set unmatched benchmarks in the MPV segment through its two-decade legacy of reliability, comfort and value," said Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Mechanically, the MPV continues with Toyota's proven 2.4-litre diesel engine paired with a manual transmission. The company claims the vehicle delivers certified fuel efficiency of up to 15 kmpl while offering strong low-end performance and long-distance comfort.

The Innova Crysta also retains its extensive safety package, including seven airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist.

Details On Prices & Colours

The refreshed model is available in multiple variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.72 lakh for the GX 7-seater variant to Rs 26.63 lakh for the top-end ZX variant (all prices ex-showroom). It will be offered in five colour options, including Platinum White Pearl, Attitude Black Mica and Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic.

The new Innova Crysta has been designed to further strengthen its position in the MPV segment by combining premium styling, proven performance and enhanced ownership experience.