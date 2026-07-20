Tourism Finance Corp Profit Up 90% To ₹61.21 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCI) on Monday reported a standalone net profit of ₹61.21 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 90.17% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Income Growth

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹81.02 crore, up from ₹63.71 crore in the year-ago period. Total income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹115.15 crore, a significant rise from ₹65.82 crore in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

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Other Income Boost

The company’s other income for the quarter surged to ₹34.13 crore, compared to ₹2.11 crore in the same quarter last year. This increase includes ₹34.00 crore from net interest on an income tax refund received during the quarter, as stated in the notes to the financial results.

Expenses and Provisions

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹35.63 crore from ₹27.66 crore in Q1 FY26. The company also made a provision of ₹41.20 crore for bad and doubtful debts during the reporting quarter; no such provision was recorded in the year-ago period or the preceding quarter.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹78.32 crore. This compares to a PBT of ₹38.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Equity and Capital Adequacy

Standalone equity share capital remained constant at ₹92.60 crore. The Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) was reported at 34.03% as of 31 March 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.