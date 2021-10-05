Toppr empowers over 5K underprivileged students with CSR initiative

Toppr, a mobile application for adaptive learning, has concluded the first edition of its CSR programme, Toppr Ash.

The year-long program, launched in June 2020, aimed at supporting secondary students from low-income families through access to Toppr’s Learning App free of cost, had 5,011 underprivileged students utilizing Toppr’s platform to gain a better, tech-enabled learning experience.

Toppr also recently announced the program winners, who received prizes worth up to Rs 10,000 each. The winners were chosen based on the improvement shown in the Endline Test and the extent of their usage of Toppr’s Learning App.

Zishaan Hayath, Founder and CEO of Toppr, said, “Toppr Asha was conceived to bring tech-driven learning where it is needed the most and we are thrilled with the response we've had.”

Backed by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, Toppr Asha observed that several students have been adversely affected by the lack of adequate access to education.

To address this gap, Toppr Asha reached out to over 5000 students, out of which 3000+ students belonged to rural areas, while 1900+ students hailed from urban and semi-urban areas. Toppr’s learning modules, video assistance, and doubt-resolution features can be used on all devices. Students can make the most of the platform’s vast content library on various subjects such as Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Sciences, Business Studies, Economics and more.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:56 AM IST