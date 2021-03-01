Top marketers from service sector to decode ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’ on March 3

Consumer behaviour has gone through a paradigm shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a corollary, it has posed new challenges for brands. In order to understand the strategies devised by top brands to tackle the challenges of this global pandemic and to look beyond it, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), in association with the Free Press Journal and ABP Network, organised a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’.

While the first part of this series was a huge success, the second part that will be held on March 3 will be no less. In the second session, the best Marketing minds from across the service sector will share their best practices during the pandemic and the way to look beyond.



Commenting on the two-part webinar initiative, Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman, said, “The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is an apex body, successfully representing the interests of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The world has gone through a very difficult COVID period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all brands and consumer behaviour. It’s time to review and, more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward for the industry both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organising knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our two-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and Beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across the Manufacturing and the Services sectors."



The upcoming session on ‘Services’ will be moderated by Narendra Ambwani, ISA Executive Council Member and former MD, Johnson & Johnson. Commenting on the session, Ambwani said, “All aspects of our lives were impacted by the pandemic during 2020. Brands and Consumers expectation as well as behaviours faced many challenges. Of course, everyone discovered various ways to handle the situation. Many new opportunities also emerged. Which changes will become future expectations from the Brands and Services? What are the lessons learnt in overcoming the challenges posed by lockdown, WFH and fears caused by Covid cases? To answer these questions, we have four prominent leaders from four different services, sharing their thoughts in the second session of ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’ hosted by ISA and Free Press Journal on March 3, 2021. All are welcome to join.”



This session will have names (in alphabetical order) like Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head-Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited; Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital; Mohit Kapoor, Group Vice President -Advertising & Innovations, Jio Platforms Limited; and Ravi Desai, Director, Mass & Brand Marketing International, Amazon India. All speakers are ISA members.

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, said, “This initiative will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategise the future course of actions for their brands.”



