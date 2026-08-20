Top Indian Ministers Review Progress Toward Comprehensive Strategic Partnership With Singapore

Top Indian Ministers Review Progress |

Singapore: Top Indian ministers on Thursday met Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, here and discussed the progress made in implementing the roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, represented the Indian delegation during the high-level 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Read Also Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Lead Indian Business Delegation To Europe To Boost Trade And...

The roundtable builds on progress made under six key pillars of cooperation -- advanced manufacturing, connectivity, digitalisation, healthcare and medicine, skills development, and sustainability.

The leaders also discussed “ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across economic cooperation, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability,” according to a Finance Ministry post on X.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, discussed ways to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while exchanging views on the current geopolitical situation.

“Delighted to meet my friend FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. A detailed discussion on how to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also value his insights on the current geopolitical situation,” said EAM Jaishankar.

They also laid the foundation stone of the new Chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore. The EAM expressed confidence that the complex would symbolise the new phase of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and strengthen support for the Indian community in Singapore.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Singapore on Tuesday ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Earlier, FM Sitharaman was welcomed by Simon Wong, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, and High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Dr. Shilpak Ambule, at the Changi International Airport.

The mechanism of ISMR is an important platform to drive cooperation, including in new and emerging areas. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022, followed by the second meeting in Singapore (August 2024) and the third in New Delhi in August 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.