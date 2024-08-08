Top 5 Stocks To Watch On August 8: Sula Vineyards, Marico, Karnataka Bank, GMM Pfaudler, Godrej Consumer

Bombay Stock Exchange | ANI

The Nifty index opened positive near 24,300 zones on Wednesday, August 7 but moved in a choppy manner in a range of 150 points throughout the day. It respected the support of 24180 zones but failed to surpass the previous day’s higher zone. It formed a Doji sort of candle on daily frame and managed to close above its opening levels.

Now it has to hold above 24200 for the index to again gain momentum towards 24,500, then 24,650 zones, whereas supports are placed at 24,150 then 24,000 zones.

Nifty Future closed positive with gains of 1.31 per cent at 24373 levels. Positive setup was seen in ONGC, BHEL, Coal India, Chamblefert, GMR Infra, Trent, Balramchini, Aartiind, Auropharma, Lupin, Gail, Syngene, TVS Motor, Persistent, SRF, Zydus Life, Ipca Labs, Torrent Pharma, Powergrid, Lal Path Labs, Jswsteel and IGL, while weakness in Shree Cement, Indusind Bank, Bata India, Lichsgfin, AU Bank and Titan.

Here are 5 stocks to watch on Thursday, August 8

Sula Vineyards:

Sula Vineyards records Highest ever Q1 Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. Q1 Net Revenue at Rs 129.7 crore (+9.8 per cent YoY), EBITDA of Rs 35.2 crore (+10.3 per cent YoY), EBITDA Margin expands 14 bps YoY to 27.2 per cent and Net Profit stood at at Rs 14.6 crore (+6.8 per cent YoY). Further monsoon is looking on-track to deliver a healthy harvest and adequate supply of all their wines in 2025.

This stellar result is despite the significant headwinds we faced during the quarter including the national elections which led to restrictions on AlcoBev movement and several dry days, and secondly the scorching heatwave. Both these factors impacted trade offtake and end consumer demand in Q1.

GMM Pfaudler:

The company’s revenue and profitability remain stable with strong execution across geographies. Revenue stood at Rs 785 crore, while Net Profits was at Rs 24 crore for the quarter. EBITDA margin was down 11.3 per cent vs 14.3 YoY, cost control measures being implemented.

Strong Order Intake of Rs 882 crore, driven mainly by heavy engineering, mixing technologies and systems, while order backlog stands at Rs 1,777 crore, up 5 per cent on a QoQ basis.

Karnataka Bank:

Karnataka Bank has become one of the first banks to extend GST payment through UPI mode. All the GST users, including Karnataka Bank customers, can make GST payment seamlessly under this facility. With this, the management remains optimistic in expanding the CASA base through this initiative.

Marico:

Sharing an update on the status of Marico’s business operations in Bangladesh in the wake of recent developments in the country, the company says that operating conditions in the market are gradually improving, however they remain watchful of the evolving situation.

After a brief interruption, a large majority of Marico’s retail sales force and distributors have now resumed operations.

The company expects manufacturing operations to resume soon, while maintaining an adequate assurance of supply of products to meet market demand in the interim.

Godrej Consumer:

Starts Q1FY25 with healthy volume growth in key geographies of India and Indonesia. In India, the company delivered an organic volume growth of 8 per cent and reported volume growth of 10 per cent. The performance was broad-based across Home Care and Personal Care. In Indonesia, the company continue to deliver robust performance with 7 per cent volume growth.

In organic terms, Africa, USA and the Middle East sales declined by 10 per cent in constant currency terms while 25 per cent in rupee terms due to depreciating Naira, however, offtakes continue to remain strong. This translated in organic consolidated revenue to decline by 1 per cent while in constant currency terms sales was up by 11 per cent.

Quality of profits has been improving consistently over the last few quarters with reported Consolidated gross margin improving by 230 bps YoY. Its EBITDA Margin, too, improved by 310 bps YoY.

BALRAM PUR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Balrampur Chini has retested breakout on daily chart and inched higher. It is trading above all crucial moving averages with momentum indicator RSI giving bullish cross over.

BUY BALRAMPUR CHINI CMP 492 SL 475 TGT 520

The Free Press Journal assumes no liability for loss or damage including, but not, limited to, lost profits that may result directly or indirectly from the use or reliance on the opinions, news, investigations, analyses, prices or other information offered in this article.