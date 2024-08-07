 Indian Aviation Will Use 20% Biofuels, Made From Stubble Over The Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Aviation Will Use 20% Biofuels, Made From Stubble Over The Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari

Indian Aviation Will Use 20% Biofuels, Made From Stubble Over The Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari

The minister also highlighted that now the highway ministry is using bio-bitumen in the construction of roads which is helping India in reducing the imports of the Bitumen. Bio-bitumen is a bio-based binder derived from renewable sources like crop stubble and is used to bind the surfaces of paved roads.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that within the next five years, India's aviation industry will use 20 per cent of Bio-aviation fuel.

Sustainability On Top

FPJ Shorts
Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties
Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams In August; Know Key Dates
Rajasthan Government Announces Kargil Package For Families Of Agniveer Martyrs
Rajasthan Government Announces Kargil Package For Families Of Agniveer Martyrs
'Bandage Nikla Hai': Kashmera Shah Shows Scars After Suffering Rib Injury Laughter Chefs Sets (VIDEO)
'Bandage Nikla Hai': Kashmera Shah Shows Scars After Suffering Rib Injury Laughter Chefs Sets (VIDEO)

"Within five years our aviation industry will use 20 per cent of bio-aviation fuel, sustainable aviation fuel and that is to be starting it from parali (Stubble) and the farmer will get the rate of Rs 2500 per ton for it" said Gadkari during a reply in Rajya Sabha.

The minister also highlighted that now the highway ministry is using bio-bitumen in the construction of roads which is helping India in reducing the imports of the Bitumen. Bio-bitumen is a bio-based binder derived from renewable sources like crop stubble and is used to bind the surfaces of paved roads.

Read Also
Political Jibes & Policy Letters: Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Takes A Shot At Nitin Gadkari’s...
article-image

"Our farmers are now not only Anna Daata, they are Urja daata, not only Urja daata, they are Bitumen data and not only Bitumen daata, they are now Hawa Irdhan daata (Air Fuel)": Nitin Gadkari | PTI

"We are the largest road network in the world, 90 per cent of roads we are using Bitumens layer and Bitumens consumption in 2023-24 was 88 lak ton, 2024-25 which is expected to be 100 lak tan. In total, we need to import 50 per cent of the Bitumen and the annual import cost is Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore" The minister highlighted that Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) New Delhi in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun has developed Bio Bitumen from the stubble.

The minister stated that by contributing to the energy sector the farmers have now become 'Urja Daata' also.

Read Also
Simplify Your Decision: Using A Term Insurance Premium Calculator For Life Insurance
article-image
The minister also informed that a test section has also been laid on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar Section of NH-709AD in November 2022 for performance monitoring for a period of three years to assess the suitability of bio-bitumen in road construction.

The minister also informed that a test section has also been laid on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar Section of NH-709AD in November 2022 for performance monitoring for a period of three years to assess the suitability of bio-bitumen in road construction. | Pixabay

Trial With Bio-Bitumen

"Our farmers are now not only Anna Daata, they are Urja daata, not only Urja daata, they are Bitumen data and not only Bitumen daata, they are now Hawa Irdhan daata (Air Fuel)" the minister added.

Read Also
HDFC Bank's New Credit Card Fees & Policies: Rental, Utility, Fuel, and International Transaction...
article-image

The minister also informed that a test section has also been laid on the Shamli-Muzaffarnagar Section of NH-709AD in November 2022 for performance monitoring for a period of three years to assess the suitability of bio-bitumen in road construction.

NHAI has also contemplated a trial with bio-bitumen on the Jorabat-Shillong section of NH-40. Envisaged benefits of bio-bitumen are a reduction in bitumen import, reduced Green House Gas (GHG) emissions and opportunity for farmers/MSMEs to generate revenue and provide employment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties

Sitharaman Proposes Amendments To LTCG Tax Provision On Immovable Properties

Bangladesh Unrest: Buyers Hesitant To Place Orders In India Unless Govt Tweaks Policies, Says AEPC

Bangladesh Unrest: Buyers Hesitant To Place Orders In India Unless Govt Tweaks Policies, Says AEPC

CBDT Eases TDS/TCS Rules For Deceased; PAN-Aadhaar Linking Relief From Higher Tax Rates - Everything...

CBDT Eases TDS/TCS Rules For Deceased; PAN-Aadhaar Linking Relief From Higher Tax Rates - Everything...

Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased: India Launch Set for August 15

Ola Electric Motorcycle Teased: India Launch Set for August 15

PI Industries Shares Zooms More Than 4%; Touches 52 Week High Levels

PI Industries Shares Zooms More Than 4%; Touches 52 Week High Levels