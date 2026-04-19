Top-10 Firms Add ₹1.87 Lakh Crore In Market Value, Bharti Airtel Leads Gains With ₹58,800 Crore Jump

Eight of India’s top-10 firms added ₹1.87 lakh crore in market value last week, led by Bharti Airtel’s ₹58,800 crore gain. |

Mumbai: Eight out of India’s top-10 most valued companies added a massive Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market capitalisation last week. The gains came during a holiday-shortened week, supported by a positive trend in the stock market.

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 also performed well. Sensex rose 943 points (1.21 percent), while Nifty gained 303 points (1.25 percent).

Bharti Airtel Tops the List

Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest gainer among the top firms. Its market value jumped by Rs 58,831 crore, taking its total valuation to over Rs 11.25 lakh crore.

Other Major Gainers

Several other large companies also saw strong gains:

- Life Insurance Corporation of India added ₹27,608 crore

- Tata Consultancy Services gained ₹20,731 crore

- Reliance Industries rose by ₹20,231 crore

- Larsen & Toubro increased by ₹18,577 crore

- ICICI Bank added ₹18,266 crore

- State Bank of India gained ₹12,599 crore

- Infosys rose by ₹10,650 crore

These gains reflect strong investor confidence in large-cap stocks.

Stocks That Declined

Not all companies benefited from the rally. HDFC Bank saw its market value fall by ₹16,163 crore.

Similarly, Bajaj Finance lost ₹9,769 crore in market valuation during the week.

Why Markets Rose?

Experts say the rally was supported by easing global tensions, especially hopes of a US-Iran peace deal. Improved global sentiment and stable domestic economic conditions also boosted investor confidence.

Ranking of Top Firms

Reliance Industries remained India’s most valued company. It was followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Other top companies in the list include State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, and LIC.