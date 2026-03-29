Top Companies Lose Massive Market Value In Weak Week, Global Uncertainty & Volatility Wipe Out ₹1.75 Lakh Crore

Seven of India’s top firms lost ₹1.75 lakh crore in market value last week due to global tensions, rising oil prices, and a weak rupee. |

Mumbai: India’s leading companies witnessed a sharp decline in their market valuation last week, with seven out of the top-10 most valued firms collectively losing around ₹1.75 lakh crore. The fall came amid rising global uncertainty and increasing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which made investors cautious and triggered selling across sectors.

Markets End Lower

The weakness was also reflected in the broader markets, as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the holiday-shortened week in negative territory. The Sensex declined by 949.74 points, or 1.27 per cent, while the Nifty dropped 294.9 points, also down 1.27 per cent. Despite fewer trading sessions, markets remained highly volatile throughout the week.

Key Reasons Behind the Fall

Market experts attributed the decline to multiple global factors. Rising crude oil prices, a weakening rupee, and continued tensions in West Asia weighed heavily on investor sentiment. According to Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking, concerns over possible disruptions in energy supply and currency weakness led to early losses. Although markets saw a brief recovery during the middle of the week on hopes of easing tensions between United States and Iran, fresh selling pressure on Friday erased those gains.

Biggest Losers

Among the top companies, Reliance Industries recorded the biggest drop in valuation, losing ₹89,720 crore and bringing its total market value to ₹18.24 lakh crore. HDFC Bank also saw a significant decline of ₹37,248 crore, while State Bank of India lost ₹35,399 crore in market value. ICICI Bank, along with Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Consultancy Services, also faced valuation declines.

Some Stocks Show Strength

Despite the overall negative trend, a few companies managed to post gains. Larsen & Toubro emerged as the top gainer, adding over ₹18,000 crore to its market valuation. Bajaj Finance and Infosys also saw positive movement during the week.

Market Outlook

Going forward, analysts believe that markets are likely to remain volatile, with global developments such as crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions continuing to influence investor sentiment. Despite the recent decline, Reliance Industries continues to hold its position as India’s most valued company.