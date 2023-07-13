Tomato Crisis: Robbers Kill Andhra Farmer After He Makes ₹30 Lakh Profit | Representative Image

Amid the skyrocketing price of tomatoes all across the country, a tomato farmer was allegedly murdered in Madanapalle, Annamaiya district of Andhra Pradesh.

The farmer identified as Narem Rajasekhar Reddy (62) was murdered on the suspicion that he had recently harvested tomatoes from his farm and sold 70 crates in the market and earned a profit of ₹30 lakh.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, when he went to the village to pour milk and did not return after a long time. His wife became suspicious and informed her daughter. They tried his phone but no one picked up. His relatives went in search for him after knowing about the matter and later found his bike and mobile in the middle of the road.

Later, in the search, the body of Rajasekhar Reddy was found under a tree with his hands and body tied. The police were informed immediately.

According to the Police suspects, the assailants came to rob the farmers money earned by the tomatoes.

Rajasekhar Reddy is survived by wife Jyoti and two daughter Bindu and Kirti, both of them married and resides in Bangalore.

Tomato Price Surge 300 Percent

Due to the extreme weather condition, the tomato prices have skyrocketed to more than 300 percent. According to the data from the Department of Consumer Affairs, the tomato prices rose to 341 percent year-to-date, from ₹24.68/kg to ₹108.9/kg as of July 11.

As tomato prices have been rising , many local farmers have reported theft of their tomato crops.

Even many McDonald outlet in several regions of India have dropped tomatoes from their burgers and wraps, citing concerns over quality.