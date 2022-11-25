e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTo cater to higher demand for loans, SBI to raise Rs 10,000 cr by selling infra bonds

To cater to higher demand for loans, SBI to raise Rs 10,000 cr by selling infra bonds

SBI has clocked an almost 20 per cent credit growth and its non-performing assets have gone down to 0.8 per cent, and it seeks to sustain this surge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Public sector banks have reported a strong credit growth, driven by higher demand for loans, and a reduction in Non-Performing Assets, which indicate defaults. SBI being the leading state-owned lender in the country, also posted a credit growth of almost 20 per cent, and is taking measures to sustain this surge. The top PSB is now considering a Rs 10,000 crore fundraiser, through sale of infrastructure bonds, in the current financial year.

Filling up coffers to provide more credit

The bond sale will be discussed further when the bank’s central board’s executive committee will meet on Tuesday, November 29. The funds will support SBI’s aim to achieve a credit growth of 14 to 16 per cent in FY23, by bringing in more deposits. Last month, it was also reported that the deposits in Indian banks are half of the borrowing, even if loans surged two-fold.

What are infrastructure bonds?

The infrastructure bonds which SBI may sell, are debt instruments which are released by government firms or private developers, to raise loans for building roads, ports or similar projects. Interest is paid on bonds at regular intervals, and the principal amount is paid back after the bond has matured on a predetermined date. Buying these bonds can also bring tax saving benefits for investors, worth almost Rs 20,000 crore.

Keeping a check on bad loans

With NPAs at 0.8 per cent, SBI is also aiming to keep bad loans in control, to buckle them below 1 per cent for coming quarters as well. The funds will ensure a cashflow that will allow SBI to cater to a higher demand for loans. A greenshoe option for Rs 5000 crore will also be included in the bond sale, which is a provision that allows a firm to issue more instruments than initially planned.

In FY22, 10 per cent of all loans provided by the SBI were for the infrastructure sector, and the lender has plans to step up financing for roads, ports and power generation projects.

RECENT STORIES

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

Coal India to boost production; aims to achieve output target of 700 million tonnes for FY23

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

India, UAE central banks discuss rupee, dirham trade to reduce transaction cost

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

Centre releases Rs 17,000 crore GST compensation in advance to states

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

All you need to know about Digital Banking Unit|Teji Mandi Explains

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities

SEBI creates uniform format for reporting over-the-counter trades of securities