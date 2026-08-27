Titagarh Signs Siemens MoU, Eyes Global Metro Rail Projects

Titagarh Rail Systems and Siemens will jointly explore international metro rolling stock projects. |

Mumbai: Titagarh Rail Systems has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Siemens to jointly assess international metro rolling stock opportunities, strengthening its push into overseas urban mobility projects.

The Kolkata-based railway equipment manufacturer informed the stock exchanges that the agreement was signed on August 25, 2026. The companies will evaluate prospective global metro projects individually rather than operate under an exclusive or fixed commercial arrangement.

Partnership targets overseas opportunities

Under the memorandum, Titagarh and Siemens will jointly identify, evaluate and explore metro rolling stock opportunities in international markets. Each potential project will be considered on a case-by-case basis, allowing both companies to assess its technical, financial and commercial feasibility before deciding whether to participate.

The disclosure did not identify target countries, projects, order values, timelines or the proposed division of responsibilities between the two partners. It also did not indicate whether any bids have already been identified under the arrangement.

Focus on Indian manufacturing

Titagarh said the proposed partnership is expected to reinforce its commitment to promoting local manufacturing in India. The arrangement could allow the company to deploy its domestic production capabilities for metro projects pursued in overseas markets, subject to individual project approvals and definitive agreements.

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However, the memorandum is non-binding, meaning it does not by itself guarantee orders, revenue or execution commitments. Any commercial outcome will depend on the partners selecting projects, submitting bids and subsequently securing contracts.

Strategic global push

The understanding brings together Titagarh’s rolling stock manufacturing base and Siemens’ global rail technology and project capabilities. It may broaden Titagarh’s access to international tenders while supporting its ambition to expand beyond India’s railway and urban transit market.

Titagarh Rail Systems filed the update with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on August 26. The company’s shares are listed under the BSE scrip code 532966 and NSE symbol TITAGARH. Further project-specific disclosures are likely if the collaboration progresses into binding contracts in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an exchange filing and is for informational purposes only, not investment advice for any reader.