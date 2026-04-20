Titagarh Launches 30 Metre Naval Craft A23 For Indian Navy

Titagarh Naval Systems launched the fourth Diving Support Craft A23 (YARD 328) for the Indian Navy on April 19, 2026, at 1455 Hrs in Kolkata. |

Kolkata: Titagarh Rail Systems is stepping up its naval manufacturing push with another milestone launch for the Indian Navy.

Launch Marks Progress

Titagarh Naval Systems Limited rolled out the fourth Diving Support Craft A23 (YARD 328) on April 19, 2026, at 1455 Hrs, reinforcing steady execution of a five-vessel order. The launch, held on the Hooghly River and attended by around 150 employees, highlights consistent delivery momentum under the Make in India programme. This milestone reflects the company’s growing role in defence shipbuilding, with each vessel adding to operational readiness for the Indian Navy’s underwater missions.

Builds Specialised Capability

The 30 metre craft is designed as a catamaran and fitted with advanced indigenous systems to support diving and salvage operations. These vessels are tailored for inspection, repair, and maintenance work in harbour and near-shore environments.

Read Also Indian Navy Launches IOS Sagar Mission With 16 Nations For Maritime Security

Beyond operations, the crafts will also serve as training platforms for diving personnel, strengthening capability development. The design and deployment underline a focus on multi-role functionality in naval support infrastructure.

Signals Leadership Intent

Company leadership indicated that the launch reflects steady progress in delivering specialised vessels and strengthening indigenous manufacturing. Management sees the project as part of a broader effort to enhance shipbuilding capability and contribute to national defence preparedness.

The Indian Navy also acknowledged the milestone as a result of coordinated efforts between the shipyard and defence stakeholders, pointing to increasing self-reliance in maritime manufacturing.

Expands Shipbuilding Scale

The development comes as Titagarh Naval Systems accelerates expansion through a new shipyard at Falta, spread across approximately 50 acres. The facility is designed to handle vessels up to 180 metres in length, with an annual capacity of 12 to 16 ships.

The company’s maritime business carries an order book of above 500 crores and builds on a legacy of delivering more than 35 vessels. This expansion aligns with its strategy to scale shipbuilding operations while the parent focuses on core rail systems. Titagarh’s latest vessel launch underscores its steady execution in defence shipbuilding while positioning its maritime arm for long-term scale and capability growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.