Titagarh Rail Systems secured a Rs 65.38 crore contract from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. |

Mumbai: Titagarh Rail Systems announced on 18 November 2026 that it received a letter of acceptance valued at Rs 65.38 crores, including Goods and Services Tax, from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works.

Contract Scope

The order covers the supply of 3-Phase Asynchronous Traction Motors, Type 6FRA-6068, for WAG-9 locomotives. The execution is scheduled to be completed phase wise by 31.12.2027.

Vendor Status

This contract follows the company upgrade to Regular Source vendor status by Indian Railways for these traction motors. Titagarh holds an approved manufacturing capacity of 1,200 units per annum.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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