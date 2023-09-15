Tips to stay financially fit with the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass

Do you invest in daily workouts and healthy eating? In the ever-changing economic landscape, financial fitness is just as important as physical fitness. Just like you keep an eye on your daily steps and calorie intake, it’s crucial to keep an eye on your financial well-being. Wondering where to begin? The Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is here to be your financial fitness tracker! Let’s explore how this unique CIBIL-fuelled offering can help you keep your finances in shape.

Regular credit score checks

Going to the doctor only when you’re critically ill isn’t a great idea, right? Well, your credit health is very similar. Ignoring it until you need a loan is like waiting for a medical crisis before you get a health check-up. That’s where the Credit Pass comes to your rescue.

With the Credit Pass, you can check your CIBIL Score every month. Kind of like a monthly health check-up for your finances. Regular checks give you a clear picture of your credit health. Are you in good shape or is there room for improvement? Just like tracking your weight to stay fit, keeping tabs on your credit score is crucial.

Personalised credit dashboard

The Credit Pass dashboard is your financial heart rate monitor. It provides a comprehensive overview of all your loans and credit cards in one place so you can track your credit health report in real-time. It tracks your credit factors like your repayment history and credit utilisation. These are the vital statistics that impact your credit health. Like a doctor checking your pulse, the dashboard keeps you abreast of your financial well-being.

Interactive tools

Let’s talk about making decisions. There’s always a bit of guesswork involved, and the ‘what if…’ factor that makes this a daunting process for most people when it comes to their hard-earned money. Well, what if you could remove the guesswork and potentially predict the outcome of your decisions? That’s where the interactive Credit Score Simulator comes in. This nifty tool is a part of your Credit Pass membership that allows you to play around with different scenarios and analyse their impact on your credit score. Wondering what happens if you take out a loan or get a new credit card? The simulator can show you.

Say you’ve decided to go with a personal loan. How may that impact your future finances? The interactive EMI Calculator can help you understand your future financial commitments better so you can plan them in advance, even before you apply for credit.

With these interactive tools, you can confidently say goodbye to guessing games and hello to informed decision-making.

Free for 12 months

Who doesn’t love a good deal? The Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass is free for the first 12 months. Yes, you read that right – Free! When you sign up during the limited-period offer, you get this financial gym membership for a year without spending a single paisa.

During these 12 months, you can unlock all the benefits at none of the cost. You get to check your credit score every month, use the dashboard, and play around with the interactive tools – all without reaching for your wallet. It’s a golden opportunity to whip your finances into shape.

Pre-approved loan offers

Imagine going to the doctor’s office, and they already know your medical history and health needs. That’s what pre-approved loan offers with the Credit Pass are like for your financial health. It’s as if the lender says, ‘We trust you; here’s some money’. These offers can be a lifesaver in emergencies, like unexpected medical expenses, or when you need that extra push for a dream project.

Leveraging the Credit Pass

So, how can you use the Credit Pass to effectively stay financially fit?

● Use the monthly CIBIL Score checks to track how you appear to lenders. If your score is excellent (750+), keep doing what you’re doing. If it’s not, you’ll know it’s time to investigate whether there are any errors or discrepancies that need your attention and look into changes you can make in your credit behaviours.

● Keep an eye on your credit factors. Are you paying your bills on time? Are you using too much of your available credit? Monitor these factors closely and address behaviours that might be actively hurting your credit fitness.

● Use the interactive tools before making important financial decisions. For instance, if the Credit Score Simulator predicts a drop in your score, you might want to wait or make changes in your financial habits.

● Take advantage of the limited-time offer, and get a Credit Pass for free to learn the ropes and explore the benefits without worrying about the cost.

● Treat the pre-approved loan offers as a financial safety net. Don’t use them frivolously, but only when you truly need them. Remember, it’s not free money; it’s a vote of confidence from lenders.

Staying financially fit is about understanding and managing your credit health effectively. Consider the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass to be your personal trainer for this financial fitness journey. Use it to keep your finances in check and proactively improve your creditworthiness.

So, why wait? Sign up for the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass today and take charge of your financial health.

