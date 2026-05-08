Tips Films Q4 Loss Widens Sequentially To ₹3.47 Crore, FY26 Revenue More Than Doubles

Tips Films reported a Q4 FY26 net loss of Rs 3.47 crore against a Rs 2.87 crore loss in Q3. |

Mumbai: Tips Films Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the preceding quarter, while revenue from operations fell sharply to Rs 2.36 crore from Rs 4.06 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company, however, substantially reduced its losses on a year-on-year basis from Rs 32.71 crore in Q4 FY25. For the full financial year FY26, revenue more than doubled to Rs 158.27 crore, reflecting stronger annual business momentum despite quarterly volatility.

Tips Films’ total income for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 2.70 crore against Rs 4.56 crore in the December quarter and Rs 60.59 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenditure during the quarter declined to Rs 6.25 crore from Rs 7.43 crore sequentially and Rs 93.31 crore a year ago. Despite lower expenses, the company remained in the red due to weak revenue generation during the quarter.

Sequentially, the company’s net loss widened by around 21 percent as operating income moderated. Employee benefit expenses declined to Rs 1.44 crore from Rs 1.78 crore in Q3, while other expenses fell to Rs 1.79 crore from Rs 2.26 crore.

Finance costs also eased to Rs 0.21 crore from Rs 0.20 crore in the preceding quarter. Depreciation and amortisation expenses remained largely stable at Rs 0.21 crore.

For FY26, Tips Films posted total income of Rs 159.56 crore compared with Rs 75.57 crore in FY25, while total expenditure increased to Rs 175.48 crore from Rs 120.51 crore.

Net loss for the year narrowed significantly to Rs 15.85 crore from Rs 45.40 crore in FY25, indicating improved annual operating performance. Earnings per share for FY26 stood at negative Rs 36.55 against negative Rs 105.02 in the previous year.

The company also stated that implementation of the new labour codes resulted in an incremental employee benefits expense impact of Rs 37.37 lakh during the financial year. Tips Films said it continues to operate as a single business segment focused on film production and distribution.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and is not investment advice.