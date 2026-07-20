Tinna Rubber Q1 Profit Rises 24.43% To ₹20.57 Crore, Revenue At ₹156.18 Crore

Mumbai: Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd on Monday, 20 July 2026, announced a consolidated net profit of ₹20.57 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 24.43 per cent rise compared to the ₹16.53 crore reported in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26) and a 75.12 per cent increase from the ₹11.74 crore profit in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue From Operations

The company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹156.18 crore for the first quarter of FY27. This is a slight decrease of 0.49 per cent from ₹156.95 crore in the preceding quarter, but an increase of 19.89 per cent from ₹130.27 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹156.81 crore. This was marginally down from ₹157.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter but up from ₹130.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Total consolidated expenses were ₹129.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹134.71 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹115.37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the June 2026 quarter was ₹11.42. This compares to ₹9.28 in the March 2026 quarter and ₹6.84 in the June 2025 quarter.

New Subsidiary Incorporated

The company incorporated Tinna Rubber Chile SpA, a wholly owned subsidiary, with an authorised capital of Chilean Pesos 500,000,000. This subsidiary aims to expand the company's global footprint and strengthen its supply chain for end-of-life tyres (ELTs) recycling and other waste management activities.

Annual General Meeting

The 39th Annual General Meeting of Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 15 September 2026. It will be conducted through video conferencing or other audio-visual means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.