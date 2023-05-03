Times of India to be split between Samir and Vineet Jain, brothers seek funds: Reports

Most Indians in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi or Kolkata, look for the Times of India on news stands before starting their day, to get their daily fix of news. Over the years, it has been joined by several newspapers and digital publications, while expanding into television and online media itself.
But now brothers Samir and Vineet Jain, who currently run the sprawling media organisation, are reportedly working on dividing the Times Group between them.
Newspapers hold the key to revenues
According to Bloomberg, the group is looking for funds to finance the partition, so that the brother getting the newspaper business can pay the other.
This is because the one who gains control of papers such as the Times of India and Economic Times, will have access to the highest revenue.
The assets and cashflow of the Times Group will be considered for the financing, and both brothers may also rope in more investors for their respective entities.
The rise and rise of the Times
More than 180 years old, the Times of India has a daily circulation of 30 lakhs, which is the highest for any English language daily in the world.
It also enjoys a dominance in all regions of the country, and has readership going into crores.
Apart from the financial daily the Economic Times, it also runs news channels Times Now and Mirror Now.
In the digital space, Times Internet has the largest footprint in India with MX Player, Gaana, Willow TV and Times Music among others.