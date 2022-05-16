Tide partners with Plumm, introduces global workplace mental well-being platform

Tide, the UK's leading business banking platform, announced it has partnered with the UK-based mental health services provider Plumm to launch a global mental well-being platform for its employees and their family members. The move comes on the heels of Tide's endeavor to empower Tide employees, aka Tideans, to take control of their mental well-being and ensure they can strike a healthy work-life balance.

The on-demand support not just helps combat burnout and boost team morale but focuses on the overall growth and well-being of employees and their families, it said in a press statement.

Liza Haskell, Chief Administrative Officer, Tide, said, "At Tide, we continuously solicit employee feedback and ideas about how we can make Tide a better place to work. This feedback has been essential in launching our new suite of well-being benefits that focus on the diverse needs of our global workforce, including mental well-being, financial security, and interpersonal relationships. In addition, we meet employees wherever they are, through live therapy sessions, chat therapy, on-demand courses, and live training".

All conversations on Plumm are confidential and encrypted, and Tide does not receive any information on who is using Plumm and how. Furthermore, as a separate controller of employees' personal data, Plumm handles all the information in strict accordance with the applicable laws and regulations on the protection of personal data, patient confidentiality, and privacy, the statement added.

