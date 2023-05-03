Thomas Cook India’s subsidiary and Kanoo Travel form Joint Venture | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Desert Adventures Tourism, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook India and GCC-based travel conglomerate Kanoo Travel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture in Saudi Arabia at Arabian Travel Market 2023. Desert Adventures is a premium Destination Management Company headquartered in the UAE, operating in the GCC and Jordan.

The collaboration brings together two of the largest and most reputable travel trade organisations in the Middle East, aiming to create the most comprehensive destination services company in the region. The joint venture marks a significant milestone in both Companies' history as they combine their expertise, resources, and capabilities to provide travellers with unparalleled travel experiences in Saudi Arabia.

Desert Adventures Tourism has been a leading company and partner of choice for many worldwide tour operators with 25 years of experience in destination management in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Oman. The company has developed a reputation for providing stability, consistency, and quality of service that its partners have come to trust. Kanoo Travel, an esteemed travel company with a legacy spanning over eight decades, offers the most comprehensive and reliable travel solutions. With a focus on corporate travel, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE), leisure and holiday travel, airline representation, and marine travel, Kanoo Travel has established itself as a leader in the travel industry. The company's commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and services has been consistently acknowledged, resulting in numerous regional industry awards.

The partnership between Desert Adventures and Kanoo Travel marks a significant milestone in developing Saudi Arabia's tourism industry, supporting the country's ambitious Vision 2030 goals. By combining their expertise and resources, these two companies are set to offer travellers from around the world an exceptional experience rich in culture and hospitality. With a shared commitment to sustainability and responsible tourism practices, Desert Adventures and Kanoo Travel are poised to create new opportunities and drive growth in this dynamic sector. As Saudi Arabia's tourism industry continues to thrive, this partnership will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its bright and prosperous future.

Mr. Peter Payet, CEO of Desert Adventures, expressed excitement about the new venture, saying, "We are delighted to partner with Kanoo Travel to provide the most comprehensive destination services in Saudi Arabia. With their extensive local knowledge and resources and our international expertise, we are confident that this joint venture will be successful and provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Mr. Madhavan Menon, Chairman & Managing Director, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “At the Thomas Cook India Group, partnerships continue to form a key pivot in our strategy - as we leverage the significant opportunities presented by global tourism. I am hence delighted to announce the agreement between two leading brands in the Middle East - our subsidiary, Desert Adventures and Kanoo Travel. The synergies will ensure a portfolio of extensive and exceptional destination services in Saudi Arabia.”

Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman of Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company Ltd., Saudi Arabia and Chairman of YBA Kanoo’s Strategic Business Unit for all operating Divisions (Kanoo Energy, Kanoo Travel, Kanoo Logistics and Kanoo Shipping), which covers the GCC region, added: “Our partnership with Desert Adventures Tourism brings together our collective expertise, industry knowledge, and innovative approach to deliver exceptional solutions and services. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the best travel experiences and ensuring complete satisfaction.”