Thomas Cook India Launches Forex Services Via WhatsApp | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading foreign exchange service provider, has launched endto-end forex transactions using WhatsApp, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

This industry-first initiative is very simple to use - customers simply need to add Thomas Cook Forex as a Whatsapp contact by adding +918879142236 as they would any other contact. Once this is done, the customer will be connected directly to an AI-enabled chatbot for prompt, 24x7 access from anywhere.

Forex via Whatsapp

Forex via Whatsapp will enable customers to view live rates, buy and sell forex, send money abroad to their family or for overseas education fee remittances and manage their transactions - both from the comfort of their home, and while travelling overseas. Together with Thomas Cook’s Ghar pe Forex commitment of doorstep delivery in 2 hours anywhere in the country, Forex via Whatsapp ensures a simple, swift and seamless customer experience – reinforcing the brand’s India Ka Forex Specialist position.

Forex via Whatsapp also offers Thomas Cook Prepaid Card customers a familiar, quick and efficient solution to manage their FX card: from reloads, checking balances, downloading statements, setting/resetting of pin, enable/disable channel, block/unblock card, etc.

Thomas Cook’s strategic omnichannel model ensures customer both choice and convenience with access to India’s largest forex network of over 4000 touchpoints: An extensive retail footprint of owned/partner outlets and airport counters; its Online Forex Store, Virtual Forex Branch, Contact Centre, m-app FX Now and FX Mate an innovative B2B partner platform. The Company’s game-changer Ghar pe Forex commitment offers doorstep delivery with 2 Hours. Thomas Cook is the largest non-bank foreign exchange services provider and prepaid card issuer in India. The Company’s cashless portfolio features its multicurrency Borderless prepaid card and its innovative Study Buddy Card focused on the overseas education segment.

Our Forex Team at Thomas Cook India has consistently demonstrated innovation, agility and digital astuteness towards elevating our customer experience. Our latest launch of “Forex via WhatsApp” is yet another first mover that ensures speed, simplicity and seamless transactions on-the-go; thereby reiterating our position as #IndiaKaForexSpecialist, Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice-President – Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited shares

The shares of Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Thursday at 11:36 am IST were at Rs 118.50, down by 0.92 percent.

