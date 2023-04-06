Thomas Cook India inaugurates new franchise outlets in Kerala due to surge in travel demand | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, an omnichannel travel services company, inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Edappally, Kochi to capitalize on the strong and growing travel opportunity from the region, the company announced through an exchange filing. The outlet was inaugurated by Shri. P Rajiv, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala. Kerala has witnessed a 35% uptick in travel demand compared to pre pandemic levels and this expansion augments Thomas Cook India’s distribution and reach in Kerala, to 13 consumer access centers: 11 owned branches and 2 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets. In addition to serving the financial hub of Edappally, the outlet will also serve as a hub for nearby residential and business areas of Aluva, Angamaly, Vyttila, Perumbavoor and Palarivattom.

In the new age of travel, customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts and Thomas Cook India’s internal survey reiterates the same, with a significant 77% of respondents stating that they require guidance from a holiday expert. To help customers with their travel plans and requirements, Thomas Cook India has opened a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Edappally, Kochi.

Thomas Cook’s strategic omnichannel model offers extensive touchpoints to customers: India’s largest retail holiday network of 135 outlets and B2B distribution (across its owned stores, Partner franchise outlets and Preferred Sales Agents) coupled with the Company’s website, call centers and Holiday app.

With the upcoming summer holidays, consumers from Kerala are displaying a strong travel desire for both domestic and international destinations. Favorite Indian locales include Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and the North East. Spiritual tourism has been witnessing an uptick and favorites include Char Dham and Amarnath Yatra. Closer to home international destinations like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Maldives and Mauritius are driving demand. Additionally, long/mid-haul favorites include Switzerland, France, Austria, Finland, UK, Turkiye, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and USA (for visa holding customers). New emerging destinations include Vietnam, Cambodia, Baku and Almaty.

Key segments driving growth from Kerala include families, seniors, professionals, local trade associations and business travelers. Thomas Cook’s Digital First focus has resulted in a significant drop of approx. ten years in the average age of its holiday customers. Therefore, with a strategic aim to target Gen Z customers who seek experiential activities, authentic local culture and at value pricing, the Company offers attractive rates, unbeatable deals and a host of engaging experiences.

Thomas Cook’s Gold Circle Partner outlet at Edappally, offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a wide range of travel and travel related services, including: International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalized holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Kerala is a strong growth market for us at Thomas Cook India, and we are seeing a 35% surge in strong travel demand compared to pre pandemic levels from the region for the upcoming summer holidays. We are hence delighted to announce the opening of our Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Edapally, a prime commercial hub, for better customer accessibility. We intend to accelerate demand while supporting our customers across segments including families, couples, millennials/young professionals, business travelers, local trade associations and more.”

He added, “Our Gold Circle Partners, Mr. Abdul Sameer KM, Mr. Febin K Pallath and Mr. Manoj Venugopal have market expertise that will strengthen Thomas Cook India’s presence in this growing market.

We extend a warm welcome to our Kerala based customers. We have just launched exciting offers and discounts for the summer vacation season and our travel experts at our new outlet look forward to assisting customers from Kerala - to plan their much awaited holidays for 2023.”